Chennai police arrest history-sheeter for violating externment order

CHENNAI: History sheeter Premkumar (44) of Madurai was arrested on February 11 for violating an externment order issued by the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner. He was picked up by the Nungambakkam police after entering city limits despite a one-year ban.

On September 13, 2025, externment orders under Section 51A of the Chennai City Police Act were issued against five historysheeters including Prem Kumar.

As per the order, they were barred from entering the Greater Chennai Police limits for one year except for court appearances or police inquiries. The police said the men were identified as habitual offenders involved in murder-for-gain, revenge killings and robbery, and were capable of threatening witnesses.

A police source said, “We received a tip that Prem Kumar had come into the city. We then checked his mobile network and found he had crossed the city borders thrice. A police team then traced and arrested him.”

Premkumar, who is linked to three criminal cases, was produced before the 14th Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore, on February 11 and remanded in judicial custody.