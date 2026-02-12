Lottery to decide 300 Marina Beach vendors amid HC directive

CHENNAI: With the Madras High Court on January 21 directing the city corporation to ensure that only 300 shops exist across the 121 acres of Marina Beach, which has been earmarked for the Blue Flag project phases, the civic body has announced that the selection of 300 vendors from the existing 1,417 vendors will be carried out through a lottery system.

The draw is scheduled to be held on Thursday from 10am to 4:30pm at Amma Maaligai on Ripon Buildings premises.

The process will be carried out under the supervision of former chief justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court Justice N Paul Vasanthakumar with the support of an ad hoc committee headed by GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran.

Of the total 300 shops to be selected, 100 each have been designated for food items, fancy and gift articles, and toys. Five per cent of the shops in each category will be reserved for persons with disabilities, the release said.