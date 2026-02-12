Madras HC grants justice to sexual harassment survivor after 25-year battle

CHENNAI: About a-two-and-a-half-decade fight of a survivor of workplace sexual harassment for justice has ended recently with the Madras High Court declaring that the employee had suffered sexual harassment and the management failed to take appropriate action and victimised the employee causing her agony and pain.

The court also ordered the management to pay her 60% back wages during the period she was kept under suspension.

The matter pertains to the petitions filed by the survivor who was an employee of the Railway Employees Cooperative Credit Society in Chennai. She had been serving in the society since 1994. Matters took a turn for the worse from 1998 when her superior officer Nagakesari began to harass her sexually. Her complaints against him (made since 2001) were not properly acted upon by the management. An inquiry held by a committee headed by a retired high court judge appointed by the National Commission for Women found there was sexual harassment.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on Tuesday on the petitions filed by the survivor and the management.