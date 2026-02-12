Poonamallee-Vadapalani metro safety check begins

CHENNAI: Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has begun statutory inspections on a priority stretch of Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II project. The inspection is a key regulatory step towards opening services on Corridor 4.

The inspections commenced on Wednesday on the elevated section between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani, covering 11 stations over a 14.64-km stretch. The two-day exercise is being carried out by Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, CMRS, Bengaluru Circle, along with his inspection team.

On the first day, the CMRS inspected a 6.13-km section between Poonamallee Bypass and Iyyapanthangal stations. The stretch includes stations at Poonamallee, Mullaithottam, Karayanchavadi, Kumananchavadi, Kattupakkam and Iyyapanthangal, part of one of Phase II’s busiest west-bound corridors.

The inspection focused on critical systems, including civil structures, track alignment and electrical installations, officials said.

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) senior officials, including three deputy CMRS officers, director (projects) T Archunan and director (systems and operations) Manoj Goyal, accompanied the inspection team.

Corridor 4 connects Light House (at the core of the city) with Poonamallee on the western periphery and is seen as a crucial link to ease congestion along key arterial routes.

Once CMRS approval is secured, the Railway Board is expected to issue formal authorisation to commence passenger services, after which both the central and state governments will be notified and the opening date finalised. The decision to advance operations up to Vadapalani – earlier planned only by June – was driven by ridership considerations.