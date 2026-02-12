Three-day art exhibition at Nungambakkam throws light on city's deepening air pollution

Chennai’s environment became the unseen artist for a little over a month, layering smog plates with soot and smoke, creating abstract patterns. The resulting art about pollution, created by pollution itself, was exhibited at Nungambakkam last week by Pugai Padam Collective, a coalition of youth groups and art activists.

A study was conducted by a group of volunteers between December 24, 2022, and February 2, 2023, across 14 locations in the city, including seven sites in North Chennai and others in South Chennai, covering some of the city’s most polluted neighborhoods. As part of the study, the team placed smog plates — an innovative pollution-capturing artistic medium created by Los Angeles-based artist Kim Abeles — in residential areas and school premises. A smog plate is a glass plate coated with castor oil and left exposed to the air for 30 to 35 days. Over time, the plates absorb particulate matter, making the air pollution in the vicinity visible.

These smog plates were displayed alongside visual photographs from the respective areas, capturing the daily lives of residents as well as the sources and elements contributing to pollution.