Three history-sheeters arrested for knife-point robbery at Velachery spa

CHENNAI: The Velachery police have arrested three history-sheeters in connection with a knifepoint robbery that took place at a spa on 100 Feet Road on Saturday.

Based on the description provided by the complainant, police arrested Veera Marudhu (35) of Thoraipakkam, Anand Kumar (42) of Perumbakkam, and Ravi Kumar (48) of Sivagangai. The stolen items were also recovered from them.

According to the complaint from the spa’s owner, she and two other women employees were present when two men entered the premises making enquiries about services. When the duo allegedly made indecent proposals, Dhanalakshmi asked them to leave. They returned with three others who had been waiting downstairs.

The gang allegedly threatened the women with knives and robbed them of jewellery weighing about 5.5 sovereigns and six mobile phones. They also damaged the CCTV cameras installed at the spa before fleeing.

Police said Ravi Kumar has 15 pending cases, Veera Marudhu has five cases, and Anand Kumar has one case against him. Search is on for the other two.