29-year-old arrested for cheating Rs 16 lakh in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old travel operator was arrested by the Thousand Lights Crime Wing police for allegedly cheating two parties, involving 61 prospective travellers, of Rs 16,48,819 by promising to organise a Thailand package tour and arrange flight tickets for a Kashmir trip.

The suspect has been identified as Rajadurai, who operates ‘Tripss Holidays’ on Anna Salai.

One of the complainants, Tamilendran (23) of Madurai, said he and 11 of his friends had approached Rajadurai after seeing an advertisement on Instagram and paid Rs 7,59,412 through an online payment link and direct payment mode for a package tour to Thailand. The group was told that the travel date would be January 28, 2026. However, when Tamilendran and his friends reached the airport on the scheduled date, the promised tickets were not provided, and the suspect could not be reached as his mobile phone was switched off.

In another complaint, Suresh (29) of Perumbakkam said he had arranged a Kashmir package tour for 49 passengers between January 17 and 20, 2026, and had paid Rs 8,89,407 to Rajadurai for the flight tickets. Though Rs 4,81,000 was later refunded, the remaining amount was not returned.

Based on the complaints, cases were registered under cheating sections at the Thousand Lights police station. The police arrested Rajadurai of Ramana Avenue, Madhavaram Milk Colony, on Wednesday, and remanded him in judicial custody. Further investigation is under way.