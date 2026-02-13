Marina vendors stay away from GCC’s draw of lots

CHENNAI: Despite the vendors running shops on Marina Beach stayed away from the draw of lots for selecting eligible candidates, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) went ahead with the draw on Thursday.

Sasikumar, president of one of the eight associations representing the vendors on Marina Beach, said there are as many as 1,996 shops on the beach, and that the corporation conducted the draw of lots without consulting the vendors.

“Allowing just 300 shops will affect the livelihood of vendors. So, we boycotted the draw of lots,” he added.

The Madras High Court, on January 21, had directed the civic body to ensure only 300 shops exist on the 121 acres of Marina beach, which has been earmarked for the Blue Flag project phases.

Following the direction, the civic body announced that the selection of 300 vendors would be carried out through draw of lots. As per GCC enumeration, there are only 1,417 vendors on the beach.

The draw was held under the supervision of former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice N Paul Vasanthakumar, and an ad hoc committee headed by GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran.