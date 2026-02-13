Perambur poisoning: Woman dies, hospital says she was not cancer patient

CHENNAI: Rexy Beula (38), undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, died early Thursday, days after her husband allegedly poisoned the family at their house in Perambur.

The woman’s husband, S Sagaya Sebastian (43), and their four-year-old son Ivaan Anto had died earlier after consuming the poisoned food. With Rexy’s death, the toll in the incident has risen to three.

The couple’s eight-year-old daughter, who alerted the police control room on Wednesday morning, is currently under observation at the government hospital. Health officials said she is conscious and her condition is stable, but she continues to be monitored.

RGGH Hospital sources clarified Rexy was not a cancer patient, contrary to initial claims. She had been undergoing treatment for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a chronic condition that causes long-term inflammation of the digestive tract. IBD is not cancer. However, in rare, long-standing cases, it may increase the risk of colorectal cancer. Officials said the consumption of poison significantly worsened her condition, leading to her death.

When contacted, the Sembium police officials told TNIE the preliminary information about Rexy having cancer was based on inputs from neighbours. They added the family reportedly did not maintain close contact with relatives or neighbours. The neighbours alleged she was undergoing a severe depression, the police sources confirmed.

The police said a case has already been registered and an investigation is underway. After postmortem procedures, the three bodies were handed over to Rexy’s brother, who took them to Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district for the last rites.