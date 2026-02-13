Speed trial on metro line from Vadapalani to Poonamallee likely by February-end

CHENNAI: The final speed trial for Chennai Metro Rail’s Corridor 4 Phase II stretch from Vadapalani to Poonamallee Bypass is expected towards the end of the third week of February, before the grant of the regulatory approval.

The commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Thursday continued statutory inspections on the priority section of the corridor for the second consecutive day, bringing the project closer to the start of commercial operations.

Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (Bengaluru Circle), inspected the elevated section between Iyyapanthangal and Vadapalani, covering 8.5 km of the 14.64-km priority corridor.

The two-day inspection, conducted on February 11 and 12, spans 11 stations between Poonamallee Bypass and Vadapalani, including key stations such as Porur Junction and Iyyapanthangal.

A Chennai Metro Rail release said the inspections focused on electrical systems, track alignment and civil infrastructure, all of which form part of the mandatory safety clearance process ahead of passenger services.

CMRL has decided to prioritise extending services up to Vadapalani rather than commissioning the stretch only till Porur Junction, citing concerns over limited ridership due to the absence of direct connectivity with the operational Phase I network.