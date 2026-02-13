Woman cop found dead at home in Tamil Nadu, husband arrested

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old woman constable was found dead at her house in Egmore on Wednesday night, and her husband, also a police constable, was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

According to police sources, Bhuvaneswari, a native of Pulichapallam near Vanur in Villupuram district, had joined the state police in 2016. She was serving in the Avadi Battalion before being assigned to the Crime Branch at Egmore on special duty.

Her husband, Silambarasan (31), from Puliyanjeri in Tiruvarur district, is attached to the Pudupet Armed Reserve of the Greater Chennai Police. The couple got married in 2024.

The police said the couple had frequent disputes. On Wednesday night, Silambarasan is said to have returned home after consuming alcohol and started arguing with her. Later, Bhuvaneswari was found unresponsive at their residence.

Her body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the BNS. As the marriage was less than seven years old, an RDO inquiry has been ordered.

(Those in distress may contact the Tamil Nadu health helpline 104 or the Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre at 044-2464 0050 for support.)