Chased by stray dogs, Chennai man spends Rs 3.25 lakh on shoulder surgery

Nearly a month has passed since Rathish R was injured after being chased by a pack of stray dogs in the basement parking lot of an apartment block in Karapakkam, Chennai. He still shudders at the thought. Rathish underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and is currently recuperating.

"It happened in the early hours of a Sunday morning during the Pongal season last month," Rathish recalls.

He told TNIE that he had gone to a movie with his daughter and returned home afterward. After dropping her off, he parked his car and was walking toward the lift, about 300 metres away, when a group of dogs began barking at him before chasing after him. He tried to run but fell and fractured his right shoulder. He also suffered multiple bruises. Despite the pain, he managed to get back on his feet, reach the lift, and make it home.

"I was carrying a water bottle that I intended to throw into the dustbin near the lift. I waved it in an attempt to shoo the animals away, but nothing worked," Rathish said.

The incident happened around 3 am. The dogs numbering around 7 were ferocious, he said.

Rathish spent around Rs 3.25 lakh on the surgery.

“I plan to take up the issue of stray dogs legally. I don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through,” he said.

"I have been through a lot of pain and, sleepless nights," he said. "My wife had to opt work from home and my daughter, who is doing final year engineering course, also had to be near me during this period of trauma," he noted.

"I'm a consultant and usually return home late at night. I take all necessary precautions, such as switching off the lights and not honking, yet the dogs still chased me," he said.

The Resident Welfare Association is least bothered. "I paid Rs 3 lakh + taxes for the basement parking. Still there is no safety," he pointed out.

He added that there have been several similar incidents in the apartment complex (Doshi Risington in Karapakkam), but repeated complaints have gone unheard.