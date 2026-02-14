Chennai realtor sells flats built on temple land, buyers cry foul

CHENNAI: Over 2,000 homebuyers in Korattur have been left in the lurch after a popular realtor allegedly beguiled them of crores of rupees by selling residential properties, which was developed on a land mired in legal disputes and reportedly belonging to a temple.

A complaint to the Director General of Police (DGP) filed by the Orchid Springss All Owners Association says that the registration department has stopped registration of flats as two survey numbers of land parcels on which the apartment has been built, were classified as temple lands.

It was only during the mid-2025, the association came to know about a dispute regarding the two survey numbers and writ was pending in the Madras High Court. “Some time during early 2018, we were told that registration of houses in Orchid Springss has been stopped by the Registration Department. When enquired, the builder said it was a small issue and has been taken care of. Until mid-January 2026, the registration has been going for new and resales also,” the complaint said.

Alleging criminal intent and cheating by the promoter, the buyers raised concern that their investments are at stake as banks have stopped processing loans and some financial institutions value the property at Rs 0. The association sought the intervention of police as the buyers have collectively lost over Rs 2,000 crore (average price of one apartment is Rs 1 crore) and urged the DGP to file cases under various sections of BNS including section 318 (cheating) and section 336 (forgery).