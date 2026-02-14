Congenital Heart Defects in Children: Signs Parents Often Miss in the First Year

Congenital heart defect (CHDs) is the most common birth defect worldwide, affecting millions of babies each year. In India, the incidence of CHDs is 8-10 per 1,000. Many are detected during pregnancy or soon after birth, but some slip quietly under the radar. Early signs of CHDs are often mistaken for normal infant behaviour, feeding issues, or minor infections. International Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day serves as a poignant reminder that awareness is a vital tool in saving lives. When parents know what to look for, they can seek timely care and dramatically improve outcomes.

A baby’s first year is full of rapid changes. Sleep patterns shift, feeding habits evolve, and growth spurts come and go. Hence, early symptoms of heart defects can often be overlooked. Some babies with CHDs appear completely healthy at birth because their bodies temporarily compensate. Others show signs that mimic common childhood concerns such as poor feeding, slow weight gain, or frequent colds.