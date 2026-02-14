Debunking Myths and Preventing Back Pain in Young Adults

Back pain has emerged as a significant health concern among young people worldwide, including in India. Defined as discomfort experienced anywhere along the spine, from the base of the neck to the top of the buttocks, back pain is a symptom that can arise from muscle strain, ligament sprain, spinal disorders, or conditions affecting internal organs.

Recent reports show back pain is getting worse: about 15% of people with back pain live in India, and many are aged 18 to 38. The number of young people affected has increased a lot from 2020 to 2024, likely because of changes in daily habits during and after COVID-19. Among all muscle and joint problems in young adults, back pain makes up nearly 76%. Around the world, spine problems are among the top 10 reasons for poor health and early death.

Given this backdrop, it is crucial to distinguish fact from fiction and adopt practical strategies to maintain healthy backs.