Debunking Myths and Preventing Back Pain in Young Adults

Back pain has emerged as a significant health concern among young people worldwide, including in India. Defined as discomfort experienced anywhere along the spine, from the base of the neck to the top of the buttocks, back pain is a symptom that can arise from muscle strain, ligament sprain, spinal disorders, or conditions affecting internal organs.
Recent reports show back pain is getting worse: about 15% of people with back pain live in India, and many are aged 18 to 38. The number of young people affected has increased a lot from 2020 to 2024, likely because of changes in daily habits during and after COVID-19. Among all muscle and joint problems in young adults, back pain makes up nearly 76%. Around the world, spine problems are among the top 10 reasons for poor health and early death.
Given this backdrop, it is crucial to distinguish fact from fiction and adopt practical strategies to maintain healthy backs.
Common myths debunked
Myth: Bed rest is the best cure for back pain.
Reality: Prolonged rest weakens muscles and stiffens joints, often prolonging pain and delaying recovery. Gentle movement aids healing.
Myth: Only older adults get back pain.
Reality: Poor posture, sedentary lifestyles, prolonged sitting, and lack of physical activity are key drivers of back pain in young individuals.
Myth: Heavy lifting always causes back pain.
Reality: It is not the weight, but improper lifting technique that injures the spine. With correct form and core engagement, many lifting tasks can be performed safely.
Myth: Exercise worsens back pain.
Reality: Tailored exercise — especially strengthening of the core and back muscles — is a proven preventive measure and often a key component of recovery.
Tips to avoid back pain
Stay active and take frequent breaks: Long periods of sitting, particularly in non-ergonomic positions, place strain on the spine. Stand up every 45 minutes, and every two hours, do light stretching to relieve muscle tightness.
Maintain a balanced diet and hydration: Nutrition plays a role in musculoskeletal health. Aim for approximately 1.5 g of protein per kilogram of body weight daily to support muscle integrity. Adequate hydration — around 2.5-3 litres of water per day — helps maintain spinal disc health.
Optimise workspaces and posture: Ergonomic seating and proper desk height are essential, especially for those working long hours at computers. Avoid prolonged forward bending of the neck while using phones or laptops. Keep screens at eye level and sit with a neutral spine.
Prioritise sleep and sleeping posture: Quality sleep on a supportive mattress can reduce back strain. Avoid overly soft or excessively firm mattresses if they compromise spinal alignment. Use pillows that support the natural curve of the neck without elevating it too high.
Manage stress and engage in low-impact exercise: Stress can lead to muscle tension and exacerbate pain. Incorporate low-impact activities such as cycling, swimming, yoga, or brisk walking into your routine. These not only enhance fitness but also promote relaxation.
When to see a spine specialist
Most episodes of back pain improve with conservative care, but certain warning signs warrant professional evaluation:
Persistent pain lasting more than four weeks
Radiating pain with numbness or weakness
Difficulty walking or standing
Bowel or bladder disturbances
Very young (<10 years) or older adults (>60 years) experiencing new or severe symptoms
Back pain in young adults is largely preventable with awareness, good habits, and timely intervention. By dispelling myths and adopting evidence-based practices, we can empower today’s youth to maintain stronger, pain-free spines throughout life.
By Dr M D S Sasidharan, senior consultant spine surgeon, Gleneagles Hospital Chennai