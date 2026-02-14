Valentine's day 2026: How Chennai is reimagining matchmaking

The geography of dating has shifted dramatically over the last decade. Pre-pandemic, romance relied on proximity but then came 2020, shrinking social circles and turning dating apps into primary gateways for connection. Swipes surged, matches multiplied, but, somewhere between video calls and virtual chemistry, something felt missing.

Six years later, as in-person social life rebounds, so does a hunger for tangible interaction. Currently the city is sharing its dating scene with candlelit clichés as well as curated meetups, speed rounds, and community-driven matchmaking. This Valentine’s day, lets take a closer look at these new matchmaking trends.

Curated, Not Creepy

On February 8, while most brands were gearing up for the 14th, En/D.tainment hosted ‘End Valentine’, a matchmaking event that was everything but awkward. “We originally wanted to have 150 people,” says the organiser Inti Muni Anish. But for their first edition, they scaled it down to 40 participants for what he calls “a better curated experience.”