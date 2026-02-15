DMK functionary gets two years in jail for obscene remarks

CHENNAI: The Egmore court on Friday sentenced DMK stage speaker Shivaji Krishnamurthy (63) to two years’ simple imprisonment for making obscene remarks at a public meeting in Kodungaiyur in June 2023. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

The case pertains to a meeting held as part of former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s centenary celebrations. Shivaji allegedly made derogatory and obscene remarks against Governor R N Ravi, former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP leaders Khushbu Sundar and K Annamalai. The speech went viral on social media and drew sharp criticism.

Police registered a case under Sections 294(b), 153, 504 and 505(2) of the IPC. Magistrate P Revathi acquitted him of the charge under Section 153 IPC.

However, the court held that the charges under Sections 294(b), 504 and 505(2) were proved beyond doubt.

The court sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment and a fine of 10,000 under Section 294(b), one year and 5,000 under Section 504, and two years and Rs 5,000 under Section 505(2). The sentences will run concurrently. The period already undergone in custody will be set off.

In a post on X, Khushbu welcomed the ruling. “This is not my victory alone, but a victory of every woman who faces such abuse. Enough is enough. Lets stand united and fight it out together,” she wrote.