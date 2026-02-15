Husband among six booked for dowry harassment after woman kills self in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Tiruvallur on Friday night, reportedly due to dowry harassment. The RK Pet police have booked six people, including her husband, based on a complaint lodged by her mother. Police said she had left behind a note stating that she was under severe stress due to her husband’s family and had asked her mother to take care of her daughter.
Police identified the deceased as G Meganashree, a native of Bengaluru. She had married Gunasekaran (35) six years ago and was living in Tiruvallur with their three-year-old daughter.
According to the complaint, the marriage was strained by frequent disputes. Gunasekaran allegedly prevented her from speaking to her parents, while his relatives reportedly demanded dowry. Tensions escalated after five sovereigns of her gold jewellery were pawned without her knowledge.
She had recently returned to her parents’ home in Bengaluru following repeated disputes but moved back after a while. On Friday, around 11.30 pm, she was found dead at her residence.
A case has been registered under sections 85, 108 and 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The body was sent to Tiruttani Government Hospital for postmortem. After the autopsy, it was handed over to the family and taken to Bengaluru. As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, an inquiry will be conducted by the Tiruttani revenue divisional officer.
In another tragic incident, a 26-year-old man died by suicide on Valentine’s day near Guduvanchery on Friday night while on a conference call with friends.
Ramachandran worked at a private company near Singaperumalkoil and had grown up in an orphanage in Adambakkam. Police said he was under emotional distress following a failed relationship.
On Friday night, he went near the railway tracks in Guduvanchery and informed his friends during a conference call about his intention. Despite their attempts to dissuade him, the call disconnected shortly after. Railway police later found his body between Urapakkam and Guduvanchery and sent it to Tambaram Government Hospital for postmortem. Tambaram Railway Police have registered a case and are investigating.
(Assistance for those in distress is available on TN health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention 044-24640050)