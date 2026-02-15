Husband among six booked for dowry harassment after woman kills self in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Tiruvallur on Friday night, reportedly due to dowry harassment. The RK Pet police have booked six people, including her husband, based on a complaint lodged by her mother. Police said she had left behind a note stating that she was under severe stress due to her husband’s family and had asked her mother to take care of her daughter.

Police identified the deceased as G Meganashree, a native of Bengaluru. She had married Gunasekaran (35) six years ago and was living in Tiruvallur with their three-year-old daughter.

According to the complaint, the marriage was strained by frequent disputes. Gunasekaran allegedly prevented her from speaking to her parents, while his relatives reportedly demanded dowry. Tensions escalated after five sovereigns of her gold jewellery were pawned without her knowledge.

She had recently returned to her parents’ home in Bengaluru following repeated disputes but moved back after a while. On Friday, around 11.30 pm, she was found dead at her residence.