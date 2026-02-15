Lack of civic sense in education may be driving urban challenges, says Tamil Nadu minister PTR

CHENNAI: A lack of lessons on civic sense in the education system may be one of the reasons behind the current urban challenges faced, said Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTR) during his address on ‘Recipe for Sustainable, Liveable, Inclusive Cities’ at the India Civic Summit, organised by the Oorvani Foundation at the IIT Madras Research Park on Saturday.

The event was attended by residents, residents’ welfare associations, and individuals working in the fields of climate change and environmental protection, among others.

The minister noted that while there are well-intentioned plans from state governments, their execution often falls short. For instance, in Madurai, he said he had prepared a comprehensive master plan for stormwater drains and the underground drainage system, but its implementation is yet to materialise. However, he added that wherever citizen groups actively engage and hold authorities accountable, positive outcomes are visible.

During a panel discussion titled ‘Inside the City Government – How Tech, Data and Process Come Together’, Subham Chattopadhyay of the eGov Foundation pointed out that the numerous apps introduced by state governments to address public grievances are not fully effective. “Most often, what residents want is to connect with a helpline and speak to a person directly about their issue,” he said.