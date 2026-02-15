Man kills daughters, aged four and seven, attempts to end life in Chennai's Mamallapuram

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old painter allegedly poisoned his two daughters - aged seven and four - and attempted to end his life at a hotel in Mamallapuram on Saturday morning.

Police identified the man as Pradeep, a resident of Kolathur. Sources said he had been facing marital discord with his wife Preethi for the past two months.

Following a recent quarrel, Pradeep travelled to Mamallapuram with the kids and checked into a hotel. On Saturday morning, when the trio did not step out of their room, hotel staff alerted the Mamallapuram police.

Police broke open the door and found the two children unresponsive. Pradeep was found unconscious and in a critical condition. Preliminary inquiry suggests he administered a poisonous substance to the children before consuming it himself.

He was admitted to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the children were sent for postmortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention 044-24640050.)