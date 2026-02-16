Class 2 boy run over by truck at Oragadam

CHENNAI: A seven-year-old boy was killed after a speeding tipper lorry rammed into him and his grandmother while they were attempting to cross the Sriperumbudur-Chengalpattu six-lane road near Oragadam on Saturday. The grandmother sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The Oragadam police said that the deceased has been identified as B Vengappan (7), a Class 2 student at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Mathur near Oragadam in Kancheepuram district. After school on Friday, Vengappan was crossing the highway with his grandmother Saroja (65) when a tipper lorry proceeding from Oragadam towards Sriperumbudur allegedly lost control and ran them over. The boy was trapped under the wheels and died on the spot.

Locals caught and assaulted the lorry driver, who was later rescued by the police. Saroja was shifted to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital and the boy’s body was sent for postmortem. Local residents who gathered at the accident spot said that over 500 students study in two nearby government schools and demanded a foot overbridge or strict speed control to prevent recurring accidents.