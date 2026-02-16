Comic Con Chennai 2026: Where fandom find its home

Abhinaya, who was in attendance this year, is proof of how contagious the spirit can be. When she visited the convention in 2024, she came simply as a spectator. But watching the confidence and creativity of the cosplayers around her sparked something. This year, she refused to be a “normie” and transformed as Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Beyond the cosplay spectacle, the day pulsed with an equal love for gaming, as long, eager queues flooded the gaming zone where fans patiently waited their turn. The panel, ‘Creators Across Borders: Ron Marz & India’, drew crowds around the stage too, as Ron Marz, comic book writer known for his work on titles such as Batman/Aliens, DC vs. Marvel, Green Lantern, Silver Surfer, and Witchblade, reflected on storytelling as a universal language. Brand showcases armoured by pop-culture, comic, and anime quizzes kept the audience on their feet and comedy sets by Vivek Muralidharan and Azeem Banatwalla added laughter to the mix.

The day ultimately built toward the high-stakes cosplay contest, with a Rs 30,000 cash prize awaiting the winner. Yet, somewhere between the spectacle and the stage lights, the prize money seemed almost incidental. In one corner, a Sikh man stood twirling the curled ends of his moustache in playful rivalry with a cosplayer dressed as Shikari Shambu. They leaned into each other, laughing and posing as a small crowd cheered them on. It was in moments like these that the real reward of the day revealed itself: not the cheque, but the community.