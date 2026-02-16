Exploring romance in traditional games: From 'Ramayana' to Hans Christian Andersen

As the Valentine’s Day wishes fade, it is interesting to think about the element of romance in traditional games. One of the loveliest stories in this aspect comes from the Ramayana. When Sita is lost, and Lakshmana is searching for her, the monkeys show him Sita’s ring. Lakshmana then recounts how Rama and Sita used to play together on the banks of the river by burying the ring in the sand and challenging each other to find it. This story paints a charming picture of a young couple in love.

In another delightful vignette composed by Thyagaraja, set in the Raga Pratapavarali, is Vinanaasakoni, where the devotee talks about the loving looks exchanged by Rama and Sita over a game of 'Vamanaguntulu' (the Telugu name for Pallanguzhi).