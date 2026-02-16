Fire triggers panic at Chennai’s Nexus Vijaya Mall, shoppers evacuated

Witnesses at the scene described the initial moments as chaotic, with shoppers becoming alarmed as smoke billowed through the corridors. Many families, office workers and visitors were inside the mall when the incident began, but thanks to the prompt evacuation efforts and clear instructions from mall personnel, there were no reports of serious injuries or casualties as of the latest updates. Firefighters focused on dousing the flames at the source while also ensuring that the air inside the mall was cleared and that residual smoke did not endanger anyone still inside.

Officials on the ground have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the fire, but preliminary accounts indicate that it may have originated in the restaurant area before drawing the attention of patrons and staff. Further investigation is expected once the immediate situation is brought fully under control and fire crews have declared the site safe. Authorities are likely to review CCTV footage, interview witness accounts and inspect electrical and kitchen equipment to determine whether an electrical fault, appliance malfunction or other factor played a role in igniting the fire.

At the time of the incident, mall management emphasised that emergency protocols were followed effectively and that safety procedures ensured minimal risk to the public. The mall remained closed shortly after the fire was contained as firefighters and officials conducted thorough checks across the complex to prevent any rekindling of the blaze and to assess any structural or smoke damage. Owners and tenants within the mall were also cooperating with authorities to secure their spaces and protect merchandise.

The fire at Nexus Vijaya Mall comes as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent safety measures in busy public spaces, particularly in shopping and entertainment centres that attract large crowds. While Chennai has seen isolated fire incidents in commercial and residential settings over the years, the absence of casualties in this latest episode has been welcomed by officials and the public alike. As investigations continue, authorities are expected to provide further details on the cause and impact of the fire, as well as any steps being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.