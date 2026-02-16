Free meal sucks, roadside shops give a better deal: Sanitary staff

CHENNAI: The state government pays the contractor Rs 57.75 per head for lunch under their much-publicised scheme that offers one free meal a day for sanitary workers. However, an on-ground check by TNIE over the last week revealed that workers in many wards were being served variety rice- brinji, lemon rice, tomato rice, tamarind rice, or one-pot sambar rice, which they said were easily available in roadside eateries for anywhere between Rs 20-Rs 40 with better taste and quality.

A total of 29,455 sanitary workers, ranging from permanent to contract sanitary workers deployed across the city are included in the scheme, according to the government order.

The menu varies in the 200 wards in the city, and workers in a few areas receive white rice with sambar or vatha kulambu at least three days a week, a meal they said they enjoyed. In many other wards, workers are served variety rice, which they said were neither nutritious nor appetising.

Sanjay (name changed), a sanitary staff from the Thiruvottiyur zone, said they work hard all day and “would like to have meals for lunch with sambar and rasam or some other curry and vegetable”. “As accompaniments, they mostly serve vegetables like potatoes which older people don’t prefer due to digestive issues or joint pain. Before this scheme, we used to eat at a small eatery run by a lady, who would give us egg, unlimited white rice, fish curry, sambar, rasam, and vegetables such as kootu or poriyal for just Rs 50. The food was delicious and filling,” he said.