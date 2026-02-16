Guindy-OMR traffic may ease as CM Stalin opens L-flyover at Madhya Kailash

CHENNAI: Motorists can now enjoy faster travel by bypassing Chennai’s heavily congested junctions – Madhya Kailash and the Cancer Institute junction at Adyar – with Chief Minister

MK Stalin inaugurating the new L-shaped flyover, connecting Sardar Patel Road and Rajiv Gandhi Salai at the Adyar-Madhya Kailash intersection, on Sunday.

The two-lane, one-way flyover is expected to ease vehicular movement from Guindy towards Thiruvanmiyur, Thoraipakkam and other parts of the OMR. The seamless flow of traffic onto Rajiv Gandhi Salai will also help reduce congestion at the Cancer Institute-IIT Madras junction, where vehicles usually pile up, often stretching till Saidapet.

So far, vehicles take nearly 30 minutes to cross the Madhya Kailash junction from Little Mount, and this is expected to reduce to just five to 10 minutes. Similarly, motorists travelling from Adyar towards Guindy will soon be able to proceed without interruption, as the traffic signal at the junction would be removed. The travel time from Adyar to Saidapet/Guindy is also expected to come down by 20 minutes.

The 652m flyover, constructed at a cost of `60.7 crore, aims to ease congestion along the IIT Madras-Adyar Cancer Institute stretch, including the heavily trafficked Madhya Kailash intersection.