MOP Yuva Sammaan Awards celebrates young women achievers

The evening honoured Bhavya Sachdeva, international swimmer, Asian medallist and national champion (Sports); Ranjani K Vivek, founder of Playtoddz Montessori (Entrepreneurship); Lekha Prasad, classical dancer and teacher at Shri Silambam Academy of Fine Arts (Performing Arts); and R Vaishali, Arjuna Awardee and Chess Grandmaster, Junior Officer Grade III, TIIC (Special Recognition) with a citation and a ash prize of Rs 1 lakh each.

Lekha described the award as deeply humbling. Offering advice to fellow Bharatanatyam practitioners, she added, “Continue to do what you are doing; your hard work and dedication will definitely pay off, so just keep going.”

Ranjani admitted the recognition felt surreal. “It is such an honour and it feels very surreal,” she shared. To aspiring women entrepreneurs, her message was clear: “Just jump into it, try, let’s see how it goes, put all your heart into it, put your hard work into it, keep working, and it will go well, be honest, be ethical, it will go well.”