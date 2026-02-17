CM Stalin opens 16 farmer markets in Chennai, suburbs

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin inaugurated 16 Uzhavar Angadis (Farmers’ Markets) established at a cost of Rs 2.06 crore in Chennai and its suburban areas on Monday.

He also inaugurated six Integrated Agriculture Extension Centres, six Sub-Agriculture Extension Centres, two seed storage godowns, four market complexes, a cold storage facility with a capacity of 100 tonnes, two Integrated Seed Certification and Organic Certification Department complexes, a hostel for diploma students in horticulture, and an Agricultural Engineering Department Extension Centre at Rs 53.60 crore.

As part of the scheme to establish 100 value addition centres, allotment orders were issued to 54 entrepreneurs. The CM also flagged off 672 agricultural machines, purchased at a cost of Rs 13.28 crore, to strengthen the Agricultural Engineering Department’s machinery hiring services.