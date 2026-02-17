Feasibility report picks Alandur-Villupuram line for RRTS

Report positions V’puram RRTS as a multi-purpose economic corridor

The proposal also includes a spur linking Puducherry and Cuddalore, taking the total network length to about 146 km, including a 64.1-km spur, sources said. Designed as a high-speed mass transit system for medium-distance travel of up to 180km, it has the potential to be scaled up to 300kmph.

Within Chennai, the corridor is planned entirely underground between Alandur and Kilambakkam to address dense development issues and right-of-way constraints. Beyond Kilambakkam, it transitions to elevated and hybrid sections along road medians, roadsides and greenfield stretches, broadly following the GST Road and the Chennai-Nagapattinam Highway.

Strategically, the corridor is envisaged as a southern growth spine for TN, easing congestion along NH-45, enabling multimodal integration and supporting environmentally sustainable regional mobility. Officials said the project would also help manage urban sprawl by enabling people to live in satellite regions while accessing metropolitan job markets, reducing logistics costs, and improving regional connectivity.

Chengalpattu has emerged as a major employment and trip-attraction hub, driven by large IT parks and tourism-linked travel, while Villupuram’s growing residential, transport, educational, and commercial functions reinforce its role as a regional connectivity centre. Together, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Villupuram form an integrated urban-economic corridor with sustained travel demand.

The feasibility report also proposes night-time freight operations, positioning the RRTS as a multi-purpose economic corridor rather than a passenger-only system.

The approach aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat objectives by strengthening Make-in-India supply chains, lowering logistics costs — currently about 13-14% of GDP — and improving infrastructure asset utilisation.Further, the report proposes a maximum operating speed of 160 kmph, with scope for future upgrades, subject to design provisions.

It cites Delhi-Meerut section, which is indigenously developed under centre’s Make in India policy, designed for 160-kmph operations to enable shorter commute times. The proposal suggests an eight-car rake with space for standing passengers as well. It is learnt that the track could be designed for high-speed rail of up to 300kmph.