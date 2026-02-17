Fishers clash over temple procession route near Kalpakkam, several injured

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed near Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu for the second consecutive day on Monday after clashes broke out between fishermen of Pudupattinam and Uyyalikuppam over a temple procession route.

Sources said the trouble began on Sunday when a procession as part of the Mayana Kollai festival at the Angalamman temple in Pudupattinam was stopped by residents of Uyyalikuppam, objecting it passing through what they claimed as their territorial limits.

Peace talks by police and revenue officials failed, and a sit-in protest by over 300 residents escalated into stone-pelting. Sources said a few fishermen and one armed police personnel were injured. Houses, household articles and two-wheelers were damaged in the violence.