Greater Chennai Corporation spent 42 per cent of budget on climate action

CHENNAI: Even as the vagaries of climate change threatens Chennai in the form of heavy rain and extreme heat, a report prepared by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), along with 40 Cities, has revealed the GCC has spent around 42% of its 2025-26 budget towards climate mitigation and adaptation projects.

As per ‘Greater Chennai Corporation Climate Budge Report 2025-2026’, released by Mayor R Priya on Monday, GCC has earmarked Rs 3,190.61 crore towards capital expenditure for 2025-26 fiscal, of which Rs 1,341.2 crore (42.04%) has been identified as climate-relevant spending. Sector-wise, urban flooding and water scarcity account for the largest share (62.24%) of climate expenditure, followed by waste management (26.15%) and sustainable mobility (9.96%).

Notably, adaptation initiatives constitute the largest component of the climate budget at 62.8%, followed by initiatives under mitigation (37.06%) and resilience (0.13%).

Climate-relevant projects implemented by the GCC during the year, as per the report, include the upgradation of stormwater drains and culvert, biomining at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi dumping grounds, complete streets and health walkways initiatives, development of sponge parks and rainwater harvesting systems, restoration of lakes, pond rejuvenation and energy-efficient interventions in school buildings, among others.