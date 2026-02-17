How to pick the right sofa?

Measure before you say yes

It is easy to love how a sofa looks online or in a store, but the first step starts on-site. Measure your space, decide where your sofa will sit, and then go shopping. Scale and proportion are often an afterthought to visual design, which often hinders the flow of the space. Selecting a sofa that not just fits in your space but also allows you enough room to walk around and access the other areas hassle-free is essential. Making sure a centre table and side tables, if required, as per your lifestyle, is accounted for before going ahead with the sofa is equally crucial. Consider the proportion of the sofa relative to the room. A piece that is too large can overwhelm the space and make it feel cramped, while one that is too small may look disconnected and underwhelming.