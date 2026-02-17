Meet the architects of imagination at Comic Con Chennai

Conventions like Comic Con are usually narrated through the eyes of the attendees. These narrations often touch upon what the attendees cosplayed as, the fandoms they represented or even the sense of belonging that made every self-proclaimed nerd feel at home. But that’s only half the story.

Shift the spotlight, and you’ll find the artists, creators, and writers, who have been powering these fandoms for years, building the very worlds that fans celebrate. While established names draw devoted followers, platforms like Comic Con India do more than spotlight the familiar ones alone. They nudge casual visitors toward comics and offer vital visibility to creators, both indie and otherwise, who may not yet be household names but whose work is steadily shaping the comic scene.

To understand that side of such conventions, CE spoke to five artists who attended Comic Con Chennai — from veterans with over 25 years of experience in the industry to fresh voices just finding their footing — about their work, what it means to meet the audiences face-to-face, and how they hope to be remembered.