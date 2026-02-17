‘No better time than now', says Ron Marz at Comic Con Chennai

For many Indian millennials, childhood was shaped by comics exchanged between friends, purchased from platform stalls in between train stations, and borrowed from neighbourhood libraries. They introduced mythology, mischief, and moral lessons in equal measure. Eventually, satellite television and the Internet opened doors to Anime and Manga. What was once dismissed as children’s reading evolved into a layered pop-culture ecosystem.
Today, comics are not confined to thin stapled booklets. They are consumed in formats such as webtoons, collector’s editions, and indie zines, reflecting how storytelling itself has expanded beyond borders and formats. These narratives rarely remain confined to comic panels, too. They unfold across series, films, video games, and streaming platforms, building expansive multimedia universes. At times, those worlds even intersect through crossovers, drawing in diverse audiences.
Tracing this evolution over the past decade from the outside is Ron Marz, a veteran writer of over three decades, known for his landmark Silver Surfer run at Marvel Comics and for co-creating Kyle Rayner during his time on Green Lantern at DC Comics. Ron has penned major crossovers like Marvel vs DC and Batman/Aliens, alongside Witchblade and Star Wars.
“The first time I did a show in India was in Hyderabad, eight or nine years ago. Back then, I had the sense that pop culture and fandom was just starting to reach the critical mass. I came back last year to Bengaluru and I am here in Chennai, and the scene has exploded. It has been very interesting for me to see where it was a decade ago and see where it is now,” Ron observes at Comic Con Chennai.
Noting this shift and the growing recognition that more creators are beginning to receive, he believes the momentum will only build from here. His message to those pursuing comics, remains simple: “Make your story. There is no better time than now. The audience is here, people are aware, and most importantly, there are no gatekeepers anymore. When I started in the business, we had to work for some publisher. That was the only way to get our story out. Now, with the advent of the Internet and digital technology, there’s no one to stop you.”
While he doesn’t downplay the difficulty involved in carving a niche, he insists the first step is simply to begin. With conventions serving as visible platforms, he notes consistent effort can open doors, be it finding a wider readership or landing the next big project.
Amid this larger shift, he also observes how deeply Indian mythology continues to thread itself through contemporary comic characters. With more creators reimagining epics and folklore for modern readers, he sees a huge space opening up for those willing to engage with that legacy.
Ron is also conscious of carving out his own space within it, hoping to approach these mythic worlds from a fresh angle, distinct from writers who grew up immersed in them, and to bring a perspective that feels both respectful and new. Drawing parallels between Indian and western heros, he notes, “They are not that far apart. The sensibilities are the same but the flavours are different. My sensibilities, for that matter, are western and to come here and understand Indian sensibilities and flavour while writing mythological characters is what I deem necessary. We are all looking to give that epic kind of a story.”
For him, the real reward lies in collaboration — in exchanging ideas, learning from one another, and building something stronger together. “Getting paid is nice,” he admits, “but it’s the collaboration that makes it fun.” Working with Indian artists here, he hopes to continue deepening those partnerships. “This is starting to feel like home,” Ron concludes.