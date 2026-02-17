‘No better time than now', says Ron Marz at Comic Con Chennai

Noting this shift and the growing recognition that more creators are beginning to receive, he believes the momentum will only build from here. His message to those pursuing comics, remains simple: “Make your story. There is no better time than now. The audience is here, people are aware, and most importantly, there are no gatekeepers anymore. When I started in the business, we had to work for some publisher. That was the only way to get our story out. Now, with the advent of the Internet and digital technology, there’s no one to stop you.”

While he doesn’t downplay the difficulty involved in carving a niche, he insists the first step is simply to begin. With conventions serving as visible platforms, he notes consistent effort can open doors, be it finding a wider readership or landing the next big project.

Amid this larger shift, he also observes how deeply Indian mythology continues to thread itself through contemporary comic characters. With more creators reimagining epics and folklore for modern readers, he sees a huge space opening up for those willing to engage with that legacy.