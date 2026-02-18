40 trains between Beach and Chengai cancelled for 45 days

CHENNAI: The Chennai Railway Division has announced the total number of suburban train services operated in Chennai Beach railway station-Chengalpattu section will be reduced from 204 to 164.
In addition, local trains will operate from express line platforms - platforms 5 and 6 - instead of platforms 10 and 11 at Chennai Egmore railway station. The changes will be in force from February 20 to April 5 to facilitate redevelopment work at Egmore station.
During the period, several services between Chennai Beach and Egmore will remain suspended. Suburban trains bound for Tambaram railway station and Chengalpattu will originate from Egmore station.
Speaking to reporters at divisional headquarters on Tuesday, Divisional Railway Manager Shailendra Singh said during the block period, all suburban trains from Chennai Beach to Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Arakkonam will depart from Platform 6 (express line) at Egmore, while trains arriving from these destinations will be received on Platform 5.
He further said no separate Sunday timetable will be followed in the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section during these 45 days, and passengers have been advised to check the revised schedule before travel.
Responding to a query on the extension of the MRTS line from Velachery MRTS station to St Thomas Mount railway station, Singh said inspection by the commissioner of Railway Safety is scheduled for March, and the section is expected to be opened for operations before the end of the month.
He also said the Kilambakkam railway station will be opened after completion of the foot overbridge connecting it with the KCBT.