40 trains between Beach and Chengai cancelled for 45 days

CHENNAI: The Chennai Railway Division has announced the total number of suburban train services operated in Chennai Beach railway station-Chengalpattu section will be reduced from 204 to 164.

In addition, local trains will operate from express line platforms - platforms 5 and 6 - instead of platforms 10 and 11 at Chennai Egmore railway station. The changes will be in force from February 20 to April 5 to facilitate redevelopment work at Egmore station.

During the period, several services between Chennai Beach and Egmore will remain suspended. Suburban trains bound for Tambaram railway station and Chengalpattu will originate from Egmore station.

Speaking to reporters at divisional headquarters on Tuesday, Divisional Railway Manager Shailendra Singh said during the block period, all suburban trains from Chennai Beach to Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Arakkonam will depart from Platform 6 (express line) at Egmore, while trains arriving from these destinations will be received on Platform 5.