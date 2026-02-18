Body of missing teen recovered from Porur lake

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old schoolboy, who went missing on Sunday, was found dead in Porur lake on Monday. The deceased, identified as C Sandeep, was a Class 8 student at a local government school.

According to the police, after Sandeep failed to return home on Sunday, a missing person complaint was lodged at the Poonamallee police station. During the search operation, the Porur police received information regarding a body floating in the lake.

With the assistance of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, the body was retrieved and it was later identified as the missing teenager. The remains were subsequently sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The Porur police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.