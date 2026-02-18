Fifth edition of Madras Art Guild underway at VR Chennai

Among the various architectural attractions in the city stands VR Chennai. From a huge bell at the atrium to the myriad murals that adorn the walls, the shopping centre has captured many an artist’s wonder. Now, VR Chennai turns into a canvas for the Madras Art Guild (MAG). The fifth edition, in association with YUJ Foundation, was inaugurated on Thursday, with the theme ‘Future is Now’ carrying over 1,300 artworks in multiple formats, by dancer-actor Shobana. Curated by Sumi Gupta, the exhibition centres on sustainability, preservation and environmental responsibility through art.

Sumi, who has seen MAG grow, especially in terms of the involvement of students, shares, “When we began, many students created excellent work but struggled to express their ideas. Today, they are far more confident and take pride in their work,” she notes. This year, students bring their message of sustainability. “Across installations, there is a clear concern for preserving the planet and creating awareness about the waste,” she adds.