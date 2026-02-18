Govt leaves Kodungaiyur incinerator ‘unchecked’

CHENNAI: Over 90% of the mandatory environmental parameters that need continuous monitoring as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, to protect public health and environment have never been monitored at Chennai corporation’s Kodungaiyur 50 MTPD (Metric Tonne Per Day) Waste to Energy (WTE) incinerator since its establishment in 2021, said a report by the Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Association (FNCRWA) and Alliance of Incinerator Free Chennai (AIFC) on Monday.

The report, made public at Chennai Press Club, was based on RTI replies of TNPCB inspections, field visits by the team and interactions with the residents of Kodungaiyur.

Of the 48 mandatory environmental parameters, 45 – including eight of the 11 air emission parameters such as cancer causing dioxins, furans and heavy metals, 19 wastewater (leachate) pollution parameters, 13 toxicity parameters for bottom ash and fly ash, and five others – were never monitored, the report said, adding only three of the parameters (Particulates, Sulphur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxides) were monitored just once in last five years.

The report also flagged serious technical deficiencies such as absence of advanced pollution control equipment like activated carbon filters to capture dioxins and heavy metals, non-installation of mandatory online continuous emission monitoring systems (OCEMS), inadequate management of toxic ash and effluents, and failure to demonstrate compliance with the mandated furnace temperature of 950 degree celsius. The team said this raised concerns of soil, groundwater and surface water contamination.