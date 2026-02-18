Manali and Madhavaram Lake Boat Houses: The latest boating experience in the city

The first tilt caught me off guard.
One moment, I was gliding in what felt like a polite introduction to the lake, the jet ski humming obediently as we traced a cautious circle near the pier. I had just begun to relax into the rhythm of the water. Next, the machine surged forward. We sliced toward the centre of the lake, the engine growling louder beneath me, the wind slapping my face awake. My fingers tightened instinctively around the grip.
Before I could anticipate it, the rider leaned sharply into a turn. The jet ski tilted, not dangerously but dramatically, enough to jolt my senses. My body stumbled. For a split second, I almost slid off the seat. Had I not held on, I would have skimmed straight into the water. I let out a startled, awkward smile — the kind that comes when fear and thrill collide — for the video that was being recorded from the pier. The rider drove straight for a brief moment, steady and composed, ensuring I was secure before accelerating again.
The ride lasted for two-and-a-half minutes. But in those minutes, I felt startlingly alert, and more alive than I had in a long time.
This experience was not in Goa or Varkala; it was at Chennai’s first-ever jet ski experience, operational at the Manali and Madhavaram Lake Boat Houses. “This is an initiative by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC). The twin parks opened during Pongal 2026 after a two-year restoration process and a two-month-long trial run,” says the manager of both the parks. Located opposite each other, they offer identical rides and tariffs on pedal boats, eight-seater motorboats, and jet skis, but carry different personalities.
Manali, with 29 acres of water spread, feels structured, almost landscaped into symmetry. Madhavaram, with 66 acres of water spread, holds on to a more natural charm, claims the manager. On the weekday afternoon I visited, there was no rush at the counters, no impatient queue forming behind me. The lake looked clean with no plastic bottles drifting, no visible debris interrupting the surface.
All the boats, except pedal boats, are operated by the riders; the public is not allowed to ride the boats by themselves. Twelve jet ski riders, all licensed after six months of training in Goa, manage the rides. Rescue boats circle the lake every couple of hours, and life jackets hang in neat rows near the boarding area.
“These parks are mainly for the local residents,” the manager says. “Other TTDC spots like Mudaliarkuppam and Muttukadu see more tourists. Here, families from nearby neighbourhoods come in the evenings. Weekends, after 3 pm, are packed; we see close to 5,000 visitors,” he claims. The rides operate from 9 am to 6 pm, but the walking paths remain open from 6 am to 8 pm with no entry fee.
The playground was already echoing with laughter — children racing for the slides, parents convincing them, saying, “We have to go home,” grandparents seated on benches narrating stories that seemed to stretch longer than the walking track itself.
With clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas with fans, and a canteen selling sweet corn, bread omelettes, goli soda, and other snacks and beverages, the visit is unhurried. The entrance is wheelchair accessible, though the rides themselves still have room to grow in terms of inclusivity. The manager adds that online bookings are not open yet in order to manage the crowd, but the management plans to introduce events to draw consistent footfall. A Tiruvottiyur boat house is also in the pipeline.
As I stepped away from the pier, my palms still tingling from the grip, and legs shaky, I realised the ride’s brevity was part of its charm. It doesn’t give you enough time to overthink, only enough to feel the adrenaline.
For a city that has long stood by its coastline watching the sea from a distance, this sharp tilt on a jet ski feels like something new.
Chennai isn’t just looking at its water anymore. It’s riding it.
Price point
8-Seater Motor Boat - 10 minutes - Rs 500
4-Seater Pedal Boat - 20 minutes - Rs 300
2-Seater Pedal Boat - 20 minutes - Rs 200
1-Seater Water Scooter (Jetski) - 1 round (approximately 2 minutes) - Rs 800