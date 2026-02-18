Manali and Madhavaram Lake Boat Houses: The latest boating experience in the city

The first tilt caught me off guard.

One moment, I was gliding in what felt like a polite introduction to the lake, the jet ski humming obediently as we traced a cautious circle near the pier. I had just begun to relax into the rhythm of the water. Next, the machine surged forward. We sliced toward the centre of the lake, the engine growling louder beneath me, the wind slapping my face awake. My fingers tightened instinctively around the grip.

Before I could anticipate it, the rider leaned sharply into a turn. The jet ski tilted, not dangerously but dramatically, enough to jolt my senses. My body stumbled. For a split second, I almost slid off the seat. Had I not held on, I would have skimmed straight into the water. I let out a startled, awkward smile — the kind that comes when fear and thrill collide — for the video that was being recorded from the pier. The rider drove straight for a brief moment, steady and composed, ensuring I was secure before accelerating again.