Celebrating the lost and found on Valentine's Day

A majority of the discussion that took centre stage revolved around Sharanya’s memories of Batticola, Sri Lanka. The place, brimming with folklore around mysterious events that unfold on every full moon day and kadal kanni (mermaid), was passed down generations among the fisher community. She said, “We often think of mermaids in a very Eurocentric way. But they exist across cultures, and there is something universal about them.” She even admitted to having arrived at this conclusion after a conversation with one of her professors, who reasoned the imagery as something that could have come out of the importance that fisher communities place upon fish and women.

Largely lost in documentation today, she confessed to intentionally revisiting those stories and letting them serve as inspirations for two of her graphic novels: Mermaids in the Moonlight and Incantations Over Water. “I honoured the folklore of void. I know the fact that there are losses which will not be reclaimed, but that doesn’t mean I can go on without acknowledging some of the losses,” she asserted, adding that these stories are acts of resistance against erasure. “As someone who grew up off the island but remains a member of the diaspora and is very aware in so many ways of the erasure of my culture, of my language, of the history of my people — which is my own history — these books are acts of resistance,” she reiterated.