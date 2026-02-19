Chennai

Dialysis technicians across Tamil Nadu want job regularised; hold protest in Chennai

In 26 government medical colleges, there are over 1,000 dialysis machines, but there is no adequate manpower to run them.
Members of Dialysis Technicians Association stage a protest at Sivanandha Salai near Omandurar Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.
Members of Dialysis Technicians Association stage a protest at Sivanandha Salai near Omandurar Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.(Photo | Express/ Ashwin Prasath)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Dialysis technicians recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) and working in government hospitals across the state staged a protest on Wednesday demanding regularisation of jobs ahead of their contract period getting over this month. The technicians also demanded that the health department post one technician for every three machines.

S Subash, an MRB dialysis technician, said, in 2021, the health department through MRB recruited 160 technicians on consolidated pay. “Since then we have been working on contract. There have been no permanent dialysis technicians for the last 30 years.

In 26 government medical colleges, there are over 1,000 dialysis machines, but there is no adequate manpower to run them. “We need around 900 people for two shifts, if norms of one technician for three machines should be followed. Patient load and number of dialysis has also increased over the years, but the manpower remains the same,” Subhash added.

Medical Services Recruitment Board
dialysis technicians

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com