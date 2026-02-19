Indie versus playback: Singers on Arijit Singh's retirement

“Any Bollywood music listener in the country would have had the same reaction, it was shock,” says Sublahshini, an indie artiste and playback singer. “In the last decade and more, I don’t think there have been many films where he wasn’t a part of, and the hit ratio speaks for itself. So it was definitely very, very surprising.” She believes his move toward independent and classical music could empower those spaces. “He will take his fans wherever he goes...indie music and classical music are overlooked even now, and they are always looked at as if they are just ways to get to Bollywood music or the film music. This decision might make people rethink that.”

At an industry level, some hope this brings more film music fans into indie music and much-needed investment, even as indie music has grown in popularity among young audiences and nurtured big acts like Hanumankind, Lifafa and Peter Cat Recording Co in recent years. “When big names come in, it could open up new avenues for big labels and anyone with the capital. This can boost the music economy where the financial burden still falls on the artiste,” says Joel Sakkari, aka ‘Sakre’.