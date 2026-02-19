Jailer sustains minor injuries after alleged assault by inmate at Puzhal prison

CHENNAI: Three separate incidents, including attempts to smuggle contraband and an assault on a deputy jailer, were reported at Puzhal Central prison. In the first incident, prison officials recovered six sovereigns of gold jewellery from a Nigerian national lodged in the prison. He was arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine and methamphetamine at Gummidipoondi.

The Tiruvallur police had earlier arrested four persons, including two Nigerians, during a routine check and seized around 50 grams of cocaine and 10 grams of methamphetamine. During a search inside the prison, the officials found the gold concealed in the inmate’s body. During inquiry, he reportedly admitted to smuggling the jewellery into the facility.

In the second incident, Sanjay (25) of Kasimedu, who was arrested in theft cases and remanded on February 14, was found in possession of two grams of ganja during a search. He allegedly concealed the contraband in his body before entering the prison.

Separately, Vinoth alias Karukka Vinoth (44), convicted in the petrol bomb attack case at Lok Bhavan, allegedly assaulted deputy jailer Selvam during a routine cell inspection. The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the prison hospital.

The Puzhal police have registered cases in all three incidents.