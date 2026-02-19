South Asia’s largest trailer, truck body manufacturing plant begins operations in Chennai

CHENNAI: One of South Asia’s largest and most advanced trailer and truck body manufacturing facilities has begun operations in Chennai, reinforcing the city’s position as a major hub in India’s commercial vehicle and heavy engineering ecosystem.

The facility, operated by SATRAC Engineering Private Limited, was established under a 2023 memorandum of understanding with Japan’s Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and the state’s investment promotion agency Guidance Tamil Nadu.

Spread across 15 acres, the plant has an initial capacity of over 800 units a month, which is expected to rise to 1,200 units after a full ramp up over the next two years.

Managing director M C Bantwal said the company has invested ₹250 crore so far, with an additional ₹70–80 crore planned to fully automate the facility.