Witnesses to love: A Valentine’s Day on delivery in Chennai

Shakthi also went the extra mile for a young couple this season. “One boy had sent a love letter over WhatsApp to me and requested that it be printed and delivered along with the gifts. The app has that provision, but the boy didn’t know. So I went to a print shop, got the letter printed, put it in with the package, and delivered it,” he chuckled and added with a hint of envy, “We never loved like this in our time. These 2K kids are truly enjoying their moment.”

While many deliveries ended well, a few turned unintentionally comic. Shivani, Shakthi’s colleague, called her first gift delivery on this Valentine’s Day “a surprise that failed”.

A husband, away at work, had arranged for flowers and chocolates to be sent home to his wife. In the rush, he forgot to switch the payment mode from cash on delivery to online. When Shivani arrived, the puzzled wife insisted she had not ordered anything and called her husband to check. Happily surprised by his gesture, she accepted the gift and proceeded to close the door when Shivani stopped her and asked for payment. “It was hilarious. That lady called her husband while taking out money from her purse and said, ‘Idhuku neenga surprise pannamale irundhurkalam’ (You needn’t have surprised me at all!),” she narrated, adding how it made her think of the joke, “Idhuku paruthi moota godown laye irundhurkalam”, from the movie Kalakalappu.