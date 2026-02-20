Remand prisoner dies at Chennai's Stanley hospital; family members allege custodial torture

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old remand prisoner died at a government hospital on Wednesday, hours after he was shifted from Puzhal prison for treatment. While prison authorities attributed the death to his health complications, The prisoner’s family members alleged custodial assault.

Punithan, a resident of Tambaram, was arrested by the Sankar Nagar police on February 13 on the basis of a non-bailable warrant issued in connection with a 2020 robbery case. He had failed to appear before the court and was subsequently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison 2.

The prison officials said he was suffering from alcohol-related health issues and had been under treatment at the prison hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Stanley Government Hospital, where he died without responding to the treatment.

However, relatives alleged Punithan had a pre-existing hernia condition and claimed there were visible injury marks on his body.

They further accused the police personnel of using force during his arrest and foisting cases against him earlier. A senior police officer in Tambaram denied the allegations, stating the arrest was carried out strictly as per a court-issued warrant.

Further investigation is under way.