Reuse of treated water can cut water demand in Chennai basin in future, says TNGCC study

CHENNAI: Even as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) is letting a major quantity of treated used water (TUW) from its sewage treatment plants into rivers, a study conducted by Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company (TNGCC) has suggested alternative uses of TUW will reduce the water stress of Chennai Basin in the future.

As per ‘Towards Climate-Resilient River Systems in Chennai - Assessing Risks at the Sub-basin level and Advancing a Circular Economy Approach’ report, prepared by TNGCC and Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), the total water demand for drinking and agriculture in the Chennai basin will rise 2,728 Million Cubic Metres (MCM) by 2050, driven by a 34% increase in population over the same period, under a business-as-usual (BAU) scenario.

The Chennai Basin covers Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts and comprises six sub-basins such Adyar, Araniyar, Cooum, Gummidipoondi, Kovalam, and Kosasthalaiyar.

However, under a high population growth scenario, the total water demand will reach 2,939 MCM in 2050 and unmet water demand will rise to 754 MCM by 2050, further stressing water resources and jeopardising access for domestic and agricultural users, the report said. The report suggests the combined implementation of adoption of micro-irrigation and TUW reuse can reduce unmet water demand in the Chennai basin.