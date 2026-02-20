Sewage dumped into recently-restored pond in Chennai

CHENNAI: A few days after the Greater Chennai Corporation cleared unwanted vegetation and restored a shallow pond in Pallikaranai, miscreants have dumped sewage into the pond, causing sanitation as well as environmental hazards.

C Vinayagamurthy from Kovalan Street said the Chennai corporation cleaned the pond just two to three weeks ago. “When we woke up on Wednesday morning, we found a pool of sewage inside the restored pond. The pond is about 2 feet to 4 foot deep. The entire pond is now filled with raw sewage. We are affected by the stench from the pond for the last two days,” he said.

Demanding action, Vinayagamurthy alleged sewage tanker lorries dumped the sewage. “Sewage in the shallow pond not only causes mosquito breeding and other health hazards,” he added.

When asked, a Metro Water official said all the sewage tanker lorries are monitored and they could only decant raw sewage at sewage treatment plants.