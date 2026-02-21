Can a fracture lead to arthritis later in life?

How does a fracture lead to arthritis?

Joints are designed for smooth movement between bones. This is made possible by cartilage, a firm, slippery tissue that cushions and protects joint surfaces. When a fracture involves a joint, the cartilage may be damaged. Even the slightest irregularity in the joint surface can change how forces are distributed. Over time, abnormal stress and altered joint mechanics accelerate cartilage breakdown, eventually leading to arthritis.

Factors that increase the risk of post-traumatic arthritis

Type of fracture: Intra-articular fractures (those extending into the joint) carry the highest risk.

Quality of treatment: If the fracture is not anatomically realigned and stabilised, it may heal with residual deformity, increasing joint stress.

Inflammation: Persistent inflammation after injury contributes to ongoing cartilage degeneration and pain.