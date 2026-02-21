GCC members red-flag deficit, seek more funds for wards

CHENNAI: BJP and CPM councillors on Friday raised concern over the increasing deficit in the civic body budget during a debate, questioning the accuracy of revenue projections and expenditure estimates.
BJP councillor Uma Anandan pointed out that while the opening deficit in the 2025-26 budget estimate stood at Rs 363.55 crore, it had surged to Rs 1,669.74 crore in the 2026-27 estimate. She asked if improper financial estimation was to blame. Capital receipts projected at Rs 1,358.65 crore in the budget estimate had fallen to Rs 832.59 crore in the revised estimate, she said. Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar blamed the shortfall on the Centre not releaseing the expected grants. However, Uma alleged, the state too had not provided funds for Singara Chennai 2.0.
CPM councillor M Renuka urged the mayor to strengthen revenue mobilisation, particularly non-tax revenue, noting that the revised estimates for 2025-26 had increased tenfold over the budget estimate. She also flagged a reduction in allocation for the education department from Rs 26.30 crore in the revised 2025-26 estimate to Rs 11 crore in the 2026-27 one. CPM councillor R Jayaraman, citing a report by the Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Associations, said over 90% of mandatory environmental parameters had been unmonitored at the Kodungaiyur 50 MTPD incinerator since 2021.
Councillors from the opposition and DMK alliance called for job regularisation of sanitary workers, teachers, nurses, and pharmacists. Jhansi Uma, who was nominated to the GCC council, urged the mayor to introduce resource centres for disabled persons in all schools, and to mandate at least 3% of the disabled students be admitted in private schools.
Councillors cutting across party lines demanded an increase in ward development funds, which is currently Rs 60 lakh. Valasaravakkam ward committee chairman V Rajan sought a hike to Rs 75 lakh per ward with GST exemption, a proposal backed by deputy mayor, with the mayor assuring that efforts would be taken. S Jeevan, MDMK councillor, urged that the fund be raised to Rs 1 crore, and Rs 25 lakh be given to the family of a councillor who dies in office. He also sought a token pension of Rs 1 be provided.