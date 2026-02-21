GCC members red-flag deficit, seek more funds for wards

CHENNAI: BJP and CPM councillors on Friday raised concern over the increasing deficit in the civic body budget during a debate, questioning the accuracy of revenue projections and expenditure estimates.

BJP councillor Uma Anandan pointed out that while the opening deficit in the 2025-26 budget estimate stood at Rs 363.55 crore, it had surged to Rs 1,669.74 crore in the 2026-27 estimate. She asked if improper financial estimation was to blame. Capital receipts projected at Rs 1,358.65 crore in the budget estimate had fallen to Rs 832.59 crore in the revised estimate, she said. Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar blamed the shortfall on the Centre not releaseing the expected grants. However, Uma alleged, the state too had not provided funds for Singara Chennai 2.0.

CPM councillor M Renuka urged the mayor to strengthen revenue mobilisation, particularly non-tax revenue, noting that the revised estimates for 2025-26 had increased tenfold over the budget estimate. She also flagged a reduction in allocation for the education department from Rs 26.30 crore in the revised 2025-26 estimate to Rs 11 crore in the 2026-27 one. CPM councillor R Jayaraman, citing a report by the Federation of North Chennai Residents Welfare Associations, said over 90% of mandatory environmental parameters had been unmonitored at the Kodungaiyur 50 MTPD incinerator since 2021.